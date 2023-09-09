Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $405-407 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.38 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 888 reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 255,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Yext by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

