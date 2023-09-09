Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

