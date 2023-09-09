Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,104,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 79.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,970,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $78,604,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

