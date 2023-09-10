110,000 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. In Depth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $216,301,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $39,785,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

