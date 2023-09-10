13,219 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,219 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. 4,222,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,053. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $163.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $440.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

