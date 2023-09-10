134,825 Shares in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Bought by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up 0.8% of Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned 2.59% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter worth $36,882,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 760,945 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,220,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,578,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DIVI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 83,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,379. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

