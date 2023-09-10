150,000 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.09% of Shoals Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

SHLS traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

