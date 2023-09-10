154,700 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by NSI Retail Advisors LLC

NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

