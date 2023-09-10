15,911 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,467,000 after acquiring an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,960,000 after buying an additional 2,046,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 9,416,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,342,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,475. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

