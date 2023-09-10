1,747 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $273.58. 990,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

