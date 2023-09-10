200,000 Shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Purchased by Firsthand Capital Management Inc.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Nano Dimension accounts for about 0.6% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 633,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 76.6% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,981,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,406 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 250.0% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 952,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,160. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $577.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 273.14%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

