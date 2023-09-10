275,000 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,689,000. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 1.4% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,803,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 473,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

