30,000 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,608,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 104.8% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.14 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

