327,800 Shares in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Purchased by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 327,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,180,000. National Instruments accounts for approximately 13.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nekton Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $48,868,000. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $237,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NATI stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Report on NATI

About National Instruments

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.