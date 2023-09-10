3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 192,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 841,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,502,000 after purchasing an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

