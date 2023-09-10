3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Increased by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.1% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $106.24. 2,774,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

