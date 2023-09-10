42-coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136.58 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $25,735.29 or 0.99829187 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and $136.58 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 42-coin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00238134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

