58,900 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Immersion Capital LLP

Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000. Union Pacific comprises 3.1% of Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.80. 3,188,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.97. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.