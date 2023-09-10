716,899 Shares in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) Acquired by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 716,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Hammerhead Energy accounts for about 1.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Hammerhead Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of HHRS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. 63,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hammerhead Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

