800 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.77. 392,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

