85,000 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Bluegrass Capital Partners LP

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000. Black Knight makes up 5.4% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $3,279,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Black Knight by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,802,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,845,000 after buying an additional 1,289,770 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Black Knight by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Black Knight by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 660.8% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of Black Knight stock remained flat at $75.76 during trading hours on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKI

Black Knight Profile

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.