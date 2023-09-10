8,795 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,094,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,848,000 after buying an additional 324,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 965,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.66. 3,620,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,005,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $596,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,226,530 shares of company stock valued at $116,974,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

