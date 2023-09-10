Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 694 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $442.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,437. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.83. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.