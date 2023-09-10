Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,193. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.