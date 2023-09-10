Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.65. 474,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $264.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

