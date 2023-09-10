Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after buying an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

