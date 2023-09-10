Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,387 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,859,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $2,224,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 58.4% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 111,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 41,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 617,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,265,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,920,536. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.19 billion, a PE ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

