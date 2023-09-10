Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

