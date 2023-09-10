AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 508,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,061,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in AbbVie by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 702,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,005,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.02. 4,339,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

