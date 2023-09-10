ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

