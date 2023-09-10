Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,297,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,048. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

