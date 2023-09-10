Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRV. Jonestrading began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ACRV stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

