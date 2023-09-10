Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACRV. Jonestrading began coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRV

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.