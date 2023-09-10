Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 498 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 1.1% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.