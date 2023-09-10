Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 6,136 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after acquiring an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,293. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $284.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

