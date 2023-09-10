Act Two Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 835.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,281 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 4.2% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $69.95. 2,496,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.18 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

