Act Two Investors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Act Two Investors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. 16,233,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,834,840. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.