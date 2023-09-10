Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.60 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

