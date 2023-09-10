ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Sold by GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lowered its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,583 shares during the period. ADC Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.2% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ADC Therapeutics worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

