Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($7.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($11.29) EPS.
Aditxt Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ADTX opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,139.60.
Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($36.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($115.60) by $78.80. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 777.58% and a negative net margin of 2,891.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aditxt will post -235.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
