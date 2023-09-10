Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

