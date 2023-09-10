Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $560.36. 2,265,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
