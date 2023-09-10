Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Adyen has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

