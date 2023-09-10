Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Aegon Trading Up 0.4 %

Aegon Increases Dividend

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $5.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 14.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

