AIGH Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 333,908 CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 333,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. CVD Equipment makes up about 1.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 32,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CVD Equipment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

View Our Latest Report on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,972. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.67. CVD Equipment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%.

About CVD Equipment

(Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.