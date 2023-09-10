AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 524,001 Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 524,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 804,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 321,239 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 757,781 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Apyx Medical

In related news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of Apyx Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

