AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $25.58 Million Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,243 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor makes up about 9.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $25,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,863,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $2,439,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
INDI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 1,846,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,000 shares of company stock worth $1,882,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
