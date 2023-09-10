AIGH Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Vaccinex worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of VCNX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. 65,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Vaccinex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Vaccinex Profile

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.