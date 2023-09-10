AIGH Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,957,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 370,514 shares during the quarter. CalAmp comprises approximately 2.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 5.23% of CalAmp worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CalAmp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 142,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,502. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

