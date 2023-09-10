AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 53,012 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,012 shares during the quarter. Cambium Networks makes up 3.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk acquired 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $45.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $22.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 234,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,533. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $226.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

