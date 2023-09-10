AIGH Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,613.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 1,940,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,198. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The business had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.