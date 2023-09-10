Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.70

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $15.51. Air Canada shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 30,588 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

